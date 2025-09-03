MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in iRhythm Technologies $IRTC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iRhythm Technologies worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 789,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,697,000 after acquiring an additional 185,262 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 574,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 520,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,495,000 after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $54,249,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 364.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 355,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,024,000 after acquiring an additional 278,743 shares during the last quarter.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

IRTC stock opened at $171.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.88. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $55.92 and a 52-week high of $172.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.21. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 90.03%. The company had revenue of $186.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.54, for a total value of $4,816,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 179,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,760.52. This trade represents a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total transaction of $839,402.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,647.98. The trade was a 20.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,869. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. William Blair raised shares of iRhythm Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.