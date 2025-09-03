MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 30.2% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 231,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 53,608 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 73,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Invesco by 15.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Invesco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.78.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

