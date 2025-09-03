MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 35 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in HubSpot by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in HubSpot by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 15,320.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,441,000 after acquiring an additional 60,516 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total value of $3,823,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 522,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,012,160.40. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $1,314,915.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,269,313.22. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,498 shares of company stock worth $14,752,256. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HubSpot from $659.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on HubSpot from $860.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $645.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.04.

HUBS opened at $471.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $508.47 and a 200 day moving average of $574.48. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.34 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,048.22, a PEG ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.The business had revenue of $760.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

