MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,553 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp $CATY

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $25,856,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.4%

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.53.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 21.44%.The firm had revenue of $196.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. Stephens downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price target on Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

