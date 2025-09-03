MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,818 Shares of The Western Union Company $WU

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Western Union worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WU. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 1,487.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Western Union by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 464.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Western Union

In related news, CFO Matthew Cagwin purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 225,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,107.96. This represents a 8.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin Mcgranahan purchased 176,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,230.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 913,125 shares in the company, valued at $7,752,431.25. The trade was a 23.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Western Union to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.61.

Western Union Stock Up 0.9%

Western Union stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 66.11% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.7%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 35.61%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

