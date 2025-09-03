MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 403 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation $CPK

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CPK stock opened at $123.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $136.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.92.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.45 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.150-6.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CPK shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

