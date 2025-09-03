MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 446 Shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 132.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 91,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 52.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

SXT opened at $112.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.57. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.14 and a twelve month high of $121.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.57.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $414.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.74%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.