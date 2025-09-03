MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 576 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Travel + Leisure worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $41,114,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 37.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after buying an additional 261,528 shares during the last quarter. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 621.1% in the first quarter. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after buying an additional 219,637 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,299,000 after buying an additional 180,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,304,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNL opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $63.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 10.14%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on TNL. Mizuho upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,200 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $133,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,808.32. This trade represents a 79.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 16,500 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,160. This represents a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,174 shares of company stock valued at $19,765,874 in the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

