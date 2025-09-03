MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 909 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $1,261,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.5% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $420,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 86.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of TPH stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $46.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $884.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.