MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Match Group Inc. $MTCH

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Match Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Match Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after acquiring an additional 47,137 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MTCH. Barclays reduced their price objective on Match Group from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Match Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Match Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Match Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90. Match Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $39.20.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 5,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $203,796.34. Following the sale, the director owned 21,926 shares in the company, valued at $823,979.08. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Bailey sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,889.76. This represents a 60.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Articles

