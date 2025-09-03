MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in WSFS Financial Corporation $WSFS

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Mariner LLC raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 809,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 19.29%.The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

