MGE Energy Inc. $MGEE Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,214,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy Trading Down 0.5%

MGEE stock opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MGE Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.21 and a 12-month high of $109.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day moving average is $89.07.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.24%.The firm had revenue of $159.45 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.83 per share, with a total value of $42,501.81. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,560.07. This trade represents a 8.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen cut MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, MGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MGE Energy

MGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.