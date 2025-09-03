MGM Resorts International $MGM Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,078 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 20,815,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,958,000 after buying an additional 894,344 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,233,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,752,000 after buying an additional 447,870 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,409,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,477,000 after buying an additional 211,245 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,315,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after buying an additional 303,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of MGM stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGM. Citizens Jmp lowered MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $1,925,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,585,769.02. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

