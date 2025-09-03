Michael del Prado Purchases 75 Shares of Cochlear (ASX:COH) Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Free Report) insider Michael del Prado purchased 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$200.00 per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00.

Cochlear Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Cochlear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 12th will be issued a $2.15 dividend. This is an increase from Cochlear’s previous Final dividend of $2.10. This represents a yield of 73.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Cochlear’s dividend payout ratio is 77.35%.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.