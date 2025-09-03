Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 172,838 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,920,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 172,838 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,126,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

AMZN stock opened at $225.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.91 and its 200-day moving average is $207.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,095,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,675,473,849. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

