Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) Coverage Initiated at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mobilicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Mobilicom Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Mobilicom

Shares of Mobilicom stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. Mobilicom has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobilicom by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 639,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobilicom in the first quarter worth $30,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobilicom in the second quarter worth $50,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mobilicom during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mobilicom during the second quarter worth about $184,000. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions.

Featured Stories

