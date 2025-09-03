MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 33,320 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $10,038,982.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 203,237 shares in the company, valued at $61,233,275.73. The trade was a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Monday, July 28th, Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $2,032,823.15.

On Thursday, July 24th, Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $1,933,636.65.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Dev Ittycheria sold 3,747 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.05, for a total transaction of $772,069.35.

On Thursday, June 5th, Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $5,851,170.00.

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $318.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.79 and a beta of 1.49. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $140.78 and a one year high of $370.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 11.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 14.4% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $1,727,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Marex Group plc acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.