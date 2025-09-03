MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on MongoDB from $319.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Loop Capital downgraded MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MongoDB from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on MongoDB from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

MDB stock opened at $318.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.05. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $370.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of -324.79 and a beta of 1.49.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,104,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,557,420. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $10,038,982.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 203,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,233,275.73. This represents a 14.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,736 shares of company stock worth $21,975,639. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,802 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $7,728,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,888,000 after buying an additional 20,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

