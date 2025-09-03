Morgan Stanley Upgrades SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock.
SAIL has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SailPoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Arete initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
SailPoint Trading Up 1.6%
SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.040-0.050 EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SailPoint
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000.
About SailPoint
SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
