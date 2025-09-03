Morgan Stanley Upgrades SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock.

SAIL has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SailPoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Arete initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get SailPoint alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIL

SailPoint Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of SAIL opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. SailPoint has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $26.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.040-0.050 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SailPoint

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000.

About SailPoint

(Get Free Report)

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.