Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Mosman Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 137,850,281 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.12 million, a P/E ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 0.82.
About Mosman Oil and Gas
Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Stanley, Livingston, Winters, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.
