Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU) were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday. The stock traded as high as $11.31 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Company Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

