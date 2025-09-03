NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.29 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 52.25 ($0.70). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.70), with a volume of 25,017 shares trading hands.
NAHL Group Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of £25.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.58 and a beta of 0.80.
NAHL Group Company Profile
– Personal Injury provides outsourced marketing services to law firms through National Accident Helpline and claims processing services to individuals through Your Law, Law Together and National Accident Law.
– Critical Care provides a range of specialist services in the catastrophic and serious injury market to both claimants and defendants through Bush and Company Rehabilitation.
– Residential Property provides marketing services to law firms and conveyancers as well as surveys to individuals through Fitzalan Partners.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NAHL Group
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Dueling Insider Moves: Heavy Buying Here, Big Selling There
Receive News & Ratings for NAHL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAHL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.