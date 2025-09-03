Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 10,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Naked Wines Stock Down 3.9%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

