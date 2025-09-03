NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. $NSSC Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 1,221.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 638,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,693,000 after buying an additional 589,888 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in NAPCO Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $8,199,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,390,000 after buying an additional 299,305 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in NAPCO Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $10,427,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in NAPCO Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $4,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSSC. Craig Hallum raised shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on NAPCO Security Technologies from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital raised NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NAPCO Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NAPCO Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.27. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $46.07.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 million. NAPCO Security Technologies had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 23.90%.NAPCO Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. NAPCO Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

About NAPCO Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

