Natera, Inc. $NTRA Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $788,000. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 4.2% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Natera by 56.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,537,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,490,144,000 after buying an additional 3,795,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Natera by 325.9% during the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 53,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 40,623 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In related news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total value of $459,222.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,444.85. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $418,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 65,430 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,082. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,771,750 in the last ninety days. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.19.

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $169.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.66 and a beta of 1.68. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.57 and a 52-week high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 12.89%.Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

