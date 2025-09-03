National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.06. National American University shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.
National American University Trading Up 11.1%
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.65.
About National American University
National American University Holdings, Inc owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education.
