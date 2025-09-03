National Presto Industries, Inc. $NPK Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of National Presto Industries worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

NYSE:NPK opened at $105.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $751.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.51. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.80 and a 52-week high of $110.82.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The conglomerate reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.45 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 9.23%.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

