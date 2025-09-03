NET Power Inc. $NPWR Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NET Power were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NET Power by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NET Power by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 22,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NET Power by 930.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 128,187 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NET Power by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NET Power by 129.3% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 138,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 77,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

NET Power Stock Down 6.9%

Shares of NET Power stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $520.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. NET Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

About NET Power

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.24). Analysts anticipate that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

