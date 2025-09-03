Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.53 and traded as low as $7.47. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 136,471 shares.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.4%
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.5%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 5,270.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 33,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 100.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the period.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Dueling Insider Moves: Heavy Buying Here, Big Selling There
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.