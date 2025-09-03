Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.53 and traded as low as $7.47. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 136,471 shares.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.4%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.5%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Portfolio Manager Chris Kocinski acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager directly owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,400. This represents a 40.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 5,270.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 33,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 100.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

