New Gold Inc. $NGD Stake Raised by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 160.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,012,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239,364 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $652,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in New Gold by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,944,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,742,000 after buying an additional 2,931,470 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in New Gold by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Stock Performance

NGD opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $6.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGD shares. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial raised New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on New Gold from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NGD

About New Gold

(Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.