Newell Brands Inc. $NWL Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,851 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 212.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 146,542.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, CEO Melanie Arlene Huet sold 8,800 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $44,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 52,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,755.77. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NWL

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWL opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Newell Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -47.46%.

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.