NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Short Interest Update

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,600 shares, agrowthof8,200.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
NEXON Stock Performance
Shares of NEXOY stock opened at C$22.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.21. NEXON has a twelve month low of C$12.50 and a twelve month high of C$23.58.
About NEXON
