Nihon Unisys, Ltd. (OTC:NTULF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nihon Unisys, Ltd. (OTC:NTULF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 33,500 shares, anincreaseof6,600.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nihon Unisys Stock Performance

Shares of NTULF stock opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. Nihon Unisys has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.84.

About Nihon Unisys

Engages in the business of information and communications technology services

