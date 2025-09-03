NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Shares Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

NN Group NV Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.46 and last traded at $33.60. 19,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 22,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NNGRY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NN Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group cut shares of NN Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cfra Research raised shares of NN Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of NN Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NN Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get NN Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NN Group

NN Group Trading Down 2.3%

About NN Group

The company has a current ratio of 159.36, a quick ratio of 159.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15.

(Get Free Report)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.