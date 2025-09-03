NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Shares Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

NN Group NV Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.46 and last traded at $33.60. 19,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 22,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NNGRY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NN Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group cut shares of NN Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cfra Research raised shares of NN Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of NN Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NN Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Research Report on NN Group
NN Group Trading Down 2.3%
About NN Group
NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NN Group
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Dueling Insider Moves: Heavy Buying Here, Big Selling There
Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.