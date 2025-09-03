Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) Shares Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.52. 17,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 19,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Nocera Stock Up 0.4%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter. Nocera had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 16.25%.

Nocera Company Profile

Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store.

