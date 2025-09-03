Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.19. Northern Graphite shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 310,810 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$21.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09.

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

