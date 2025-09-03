Northern Trust Corp Acquires 19,927 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. $NXRT

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 455,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,927 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $18,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4,645.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 34,518 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47,714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 53.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Richards acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $812,761.88. This represents a 25.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 3.7%

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.22 million, a PE ratio of -16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.32 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -104.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXRT. Wall Street Zen upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 19th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.50 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

