Northern Trust Corp Acquires 2,384 Shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp $TWO

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,183,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Two Harbors Investments were worth $15,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investments by 68.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 29.2% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 866.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investments by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWO. Maxim Group cut their price target on Two Harbors Investments from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Two Harbors Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Two Harbors Investments Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Two Harbors Investments stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. Two Harbors Investments Corp has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Two Harbors Investments had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a positive return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of ($18.12) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of ($23.29) million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.7%. Two Harbors Investments’s payout ratio is -43.82%.

Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investments

In other Two Harbors Investments news, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 8,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $86,713.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 160,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,015.62. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.