Northern Trust Corp Acquires 3,572 Shares of Brady Corporation $BRC

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Brady were worth $15,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brady in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Brady by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Brady by 99,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Price Performance

NYSE BRC opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average is $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.83. Brady Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BRC. Wall Street Zen raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Sidoti upgraded Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brady

Brady Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.