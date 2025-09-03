Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in nCino Inc. $NCNO

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 643,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,154 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in nCino were worth $17,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in nCino by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 7.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 13.4% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 282,367 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $9,100,688.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,915,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,194,051.06. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $262,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 628,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,255,152.35. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 564,772 shares of company stock worth $18,159,324. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nCino Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -107.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.71. nCino Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.The firm had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.800 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino Company Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Articles

