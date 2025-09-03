Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. $STNG

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $17,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,625,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,072,000 after acquiring an additional 66,729 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 233.8% in the 1st quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 81,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 56,803 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 13.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 53,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on STNG. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

STNG opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.38. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $222.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

