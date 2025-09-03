Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 785,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,533 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $16,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at about $13,894,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 253.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 909,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after buying an additional 652,155 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,152,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 328,468 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 499,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 175,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,690,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on NetScout Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.73. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $83,475.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 127,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,982.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Szabados sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $91,640.00. Following the sale, the director owned 38,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,092.49. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $442,348 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

