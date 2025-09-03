Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in National HealthCare Co. $NHC

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $17,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NHC. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in National HealthCare by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare during the first quarter valued at $314,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in National HealthCare by 51.3% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $112.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.57. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

