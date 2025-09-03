Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. $CNXN

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,848 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $15,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PC Connection by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,128,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,032,000 after buying an additional 23,082 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 26,952.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 134,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PC Connection by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

CNXN stock opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.72 and a 12 month high of $77.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.06.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $759.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. PC Connection’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

