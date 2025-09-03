Northern Trust Corp Has $16.15 Million Position in TriCo Bancshares $TCBK

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 403,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,748 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $16,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 591.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCBK. Zacks Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.94.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $103.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.15 million. On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.82%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

