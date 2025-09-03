Northern Trust Corp Has $16.27 Million Position in Summit Therapeutics PLC $SMMT

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 843,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,752 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $16,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 358.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 160,592 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 40,908 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,801,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 12.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. TD Cowen upgraded Summit Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of -1.02. Summit Therapeutics PLC has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $36.91.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.66). As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics PLC will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

