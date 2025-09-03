Northern Trust Corp Has $16.33 Million Position in RLJ Lodging Trust $RLJ

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,069,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,426 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $16,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 41,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,785,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,645,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 23.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,662,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after buying an additional 319,319 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE RLJ opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $10.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.50.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.30 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 4.23%.RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.580 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 285.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RLJ. Truist Financial decreased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

