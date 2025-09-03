Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $17,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 109.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 83,187 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 905.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 103,022 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 3,216.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,155,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALHC. Stephens raised Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

In related news, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 2,042,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456,562.56. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $198,167.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 192,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,948.21. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,185 shares of company stock worth $9,235,468 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

