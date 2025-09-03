Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Dillard’s, Inc. $DDS

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $16,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 62.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 2,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 986.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Dillard’s by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $368.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $394.33.

Dillard’s Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of DDS opened at $551.31 on Wednesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.24 and a 1-year high of $553.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $477.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 30.74%. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

