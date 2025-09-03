Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in First Bancorp $FBNC

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,051 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $17,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 27.1% in the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on First Bancorp from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Bancorp from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Bancorp from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

First Bancorp Price Performance

FBNC opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $43.56. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.00.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. First Bancorp had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $111.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

First Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

